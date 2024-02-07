National signing day: Neumann Goretti CB Khari Reid signs with Duke; Temple, ‘Nova add talent

Neumann Goretti High cornerback Khari Reid confirmed that he will continue his budding football career on the East Coast. On Wednesday, Reid signed his letter of intent to join the Duke Blue Devils and their new coach, former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

Reid originally committed to Stanford but changed his mind in December, creating speculation about where he might end up. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound, three-star recruit made headlines Monday when he announced his intent to sign with Duke. Reid made it official during the regular period of national signing day for college football.

In addition to Duke and Stanford, Reid garnered interest from the likes of Ole Miss, West Virginia, Maryland, Boston College, and Penn State.

Owls add eight players

Temple saw seven more high school recruits and a junior college transfer sign on, highlighted by Chris Dietrich, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback from Pope John Paul XXIII High in Sparta, N.J.

Dietrich, who withdrew his commitment to the Owls last year, recommitted not long after former Owls quarterback E.J. Warner announced plans to transfer to Rice.

The eight signings make it a total of 42 new players headed to Temple’s roster, comprised of a mix of 19 high school recruits in addition to players from the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“Given the challenges of the climate that we’re in, I thought we did a phenomenal job of getting the guys that we feel fit our program and fit our system,” Temple coach Stan Drayton said. “We were very, very conscious of locking into certain traits: guys with chips on their shoulders, guys with something to prove, guys who love football, and guys who are willing to be great in all phases of their life.”

Here’s a look at the rest of players who signed with the Owls on Wednesday.

Tyree Alualu, LB, North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. Wesley Brown, LB, Cedar Grove H.S., Decatur, Ga. Glakoby Hills, OL, Morristown H.S., Morristown, N.J. Russell Sykes, DL, Roleville H.S., Roleville, N.C. Jamar Taylor, Jr. WR, Lakeland H.S., Lakeland, Fla. Davray Venu, OL, John Abbott College, Montreal Terrez Worthy, Lackawanna College, Salisbury, Md.*

* — Transfer portal

Villanova adds four recruits

Haverford School tight end Sean Brodnik was the lone local representative to sign with Villanova on Wednesday.

Brodnik, a 6-4, 225-pound tight end who earned all Inter-Ac and all-county honors, finished his high school career with 23 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns. He was one of four signees on Wednesday to join the Wildcats, joining 14 players who signed in December.

In addition to Brodnik, Villanova signed: