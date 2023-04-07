West Catholic’s Zion Stanford is all in at Temple: ‘It’s still a family there’

It’s been quite the month for West Catholic’s Zion Stanford, who helped the Burrs’ basketball program make school history in earning their first state title this season.

But on Wednesday, the small forward’s focus was on his future playing career. He attended Adam Fisher’s introductory press conference as Temple men’s basketball new head coach, looking to catch a glimpse of what’s in store for next season.

“My dad wanted me to go out to see what the guy’s plans were for the year — [Fishers] plans for the year,” Stanford said at the Donofrio Classic Tournament on Thursday, competing for K-Low Elite.

“I felt like the culture was still there and I felt like the culture didn’t change... It’s still a family there.”

When Stanford found out that Aaron McKie wouldn’t return for a fifth season, he wondered if the next coach would still want him as part of the program. That day of Fisher’s hire, Stanford was shooting around at Temple’s facility. Shortly after, he met with Fisher in-person, and the new Owls coach reassured Stanford that he had a spot on the team next season.

Stanford, who is Temple’s only incoming freshman in 2023-24 class, announced in September he would continue his basketball career on North Broad. He wanted to stay close to home, and while he drew offers from Drexel and St. Joseph’s, Stanford said, it was McKie’s coaching style that sealed his decision.

But the style might not be much different with the former Penn State assistant coach at the helm. While Fisher brought in outside staff members, including Albany assistant Bobby Jordan and former Miami assistant and Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger, he also kept assistant coach Chris Clark, who recruited Stanford.

“I felt like with Chris Clark we have a good bond,” Stanford said. “I feel like I can go to him whenever I need something, so him staying there was definitely a big plus for me.”

Stanford said he mentioned to the Temple staff that West Catholic teammate guard Adam “Budd” Clark, reopened his recruitment after Coppin State parted ways with former head coach Juan Dixon, a former NBA player and All-American at Maryland, after six seasons.

“We trying to get him into a positive environment,” Stanford said. “I want him to play with me bad... but I know his prior coaches and West Catholic coaches are going to get him in a good situation.”

Since reopening his college search, Clark, who averaged 20 points, 4.2 assists, and 5.2 rebounds this season, has received scholarship offers from Merrimack University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Bucknell University.

“I’m looking for a family, a brotherhood — one like West Catholic,” Clark said after competing on the M-Sports team in the Donofrio Classic.

