TULANE 53, TEMPLE 50
The Owls jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter but were not able to hold off the Green Wave in the regular-season finale in New Orleans.
Temple ends its season 15-14 and 7-9 in the American Athletic Conference.
The Owls were outscored 17-4 in the third quarter and made only two field goals, finishing 2-for-18 from the field. Tulane shot 6-for-13 and made two threes in the quarter.
Junior forward Mia Davis finished with 13 points and sophomore guard Marissa Mackins added 12 for Temple.
Junior forward Krystal Freeman paced Tulane with 21 points and junior guard Arsula Clark contributed 13.
Temple will open the AAC Tournament in Uncasville, Conn., on Friday as the No. 8 seed. They’ll play No. 9 seed East Carolina at 2 p.m. in