Tufts wins Division III men’s lacrosse title at the Linc

Luke Pilcher scored three goals Sunday as Tufts captured the NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse title with an 18-14 victory over Rochester Institute of Technology at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Jumbos of Medford, Mass., won their fifth straight game to finish with an 18-3 record.

In the second game, Lenoir-Rhyne faced Adelphi for the Division II championship.

Maryland will take on defending champion Notre Dame for the Division I championship on Monday at 1 pm. at the Linc.