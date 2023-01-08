LOS ANGELES — On Monday night, Georgia will attempt to become just the eighth team in college football history to defend its title and repeat as national champions. 55 players have the opportunity to become two-time national champions, including a Philadelphia local, Imhotep’s Tykee Smith.

However, this year’s game is different for Smith. Smith missed last year’s game with a knee injury, but this year, Smith is able to suit up and play.

“It’s definitely a blessing after last year, watching it, and this year, being a part of it,” Smith said after Georgia’s Peach Bowl win in Atlanta. “And [getting] the feeling to go out there and actually make a couple plays, as best way as possible, however they need me. Definitely a blessing overcoming the injuries.”

Smith, a redshirt junior defensive back, played his first two college seasons at West Virginia. He was a Freshman All-American in 2019 and named to several All-American teams in 2020, but looked to the transfer portal for both a fresh start and a bigger stage. Smith felt the best connection with Georgia, where he would play for a preseason top-5 team.

Smith was expected to be one of the top pieces on an elite Georgia defense. He was one of three Bulldogs to be named to the preseason Bronco Nagurski Award watchlist, given to the nation’s top defensive player. The other two, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

However, Smith’s season didn’t go as planned. Smith missed the first five games with a foot injury in preseason, and after making his Georgia debut in a win over No. 18 Auburn, Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Smith watched the team win the national championship from the sideline.

In most programs, players with Smith’s resume and ability would be able to walk back into their previous role. Not at Georgia. Smith has been able to play in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games, but the former All-American has only started in four.

He has still made an impact. He recorded 27 tackles this season, including a season-high six in a win at No. 24 Mississippi State, and he forced a fumble in a blowout win over Vanderbilt. Smith had two tackles in Georgia’s win over Ohio State to advance to Monday’s title game.

“I don’t know that Tykee was probably full speed until about mid season,” Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp said. “And he’s worked himself into that role. And it’s been tough and frustrating for him probably at times with playing time. But [he’s] a guy that’s a really good football player, done a great job when he’s had his opportunities in the defensive backfield for us but also done a really nice job on special teams.”

While this season has been a challenge for Smith, he’s had a Philly guy in his corner. Georgia’s defensive backs coach, Fran Brown, is from Camden.

“We talk about everything,” Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of the same slang when we’re talking off the field… I love that kid. That’s my guy.”

Like the rest of the Georgia staff, Brown has been impressed by Smith’s resiliency. However, Brown’s most proud of who Smith is off the field.

“He’s young and had a kid at a young age and he’s doing a really good job as a father,” Brown said about Smith’s daughter, Zyla, who is nearly a year old. “And he’s doing excellent in the classroom. Just all that he’s doing, it’s really exciting, because now other kids are seeing like, ‘Wow, look what Tykee was able to go there and do. I could do the same thing.’ I’m extremely proud of that kid. He’s doing a heck of a job.”

The trip to California is a new experience for Smith. It’s the first time he’s ever traveled to the West Coast for a football game, and he describes it as a “blessing” to have his family join him.

“First time [we flew] for five hours for a football game,” Smith said Saturday at Media Day. “Definitely a great thing.”

Smith is the only Philadelphia local playing in Monday’s game, which surprised him. Smith and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyle McCord (both St. Joe’s Prep) were the three representatives from the region to make the College Football Playoff.

“It was definitely good to see Marvin Harrison last week, another Philly guy, him and Kyle,” Smith said.

Smith isn’t the first Philadelphian to play at Georgia, nor will he be the last. Smith followed in the footsteps of two current NFLers, D’Andre Swift and Mark Webb. Led by Brown, the Bulldogs are recruiting Philadelphia, and 2023 North Penn graduate Yazeed Haynes enrolled early at Georgia a few weeks ago.

However, Smith is the only one playing for the team right now. With that, he takes pride in representing the region playing for college football’s biggest prize on Monday night.

“Definitely a blessing,” Smith said. “Just to get an opportunity, coming from where I come from, totally a blessing.”

Devin Jackson contributed reporting to this story.