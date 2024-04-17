USBWA to name women’s coach of the year award for UConn’s Geno Auriemma

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s women’s college coach of the year award will be named in Geno Auriemma’s honor starting this year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Auriemma, who grew up in Norristown, has won the honor six times in his 39 seasons at Connecticut, where he’s won a record 11 national championships and made 23 Final Fours. He also coached the U.S. women’s national team to Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, and FIBA world championships in 2010 and 2014.

“Few would have suspected back in his Philly days — or on the day he signed his first contract to coach UConn, given its place in the sport at that moment — that Geno would become the most successful of them all, breaking records that are unlikely to be surpassed,” USBWA vice president and former longtime Inquirer writer Mel Greenberg said in a statement. “It is fitting and proper that his name be associated annually with the USBWA Division I Women’s Coach of the Year.”

» READ MORE: There’s a Philadelphia WNBA expansion bid, but no one’s saying who’s involved

Though the USBWA has recognized a coach of the year for 35 years, this is the first time the award will be named for someone. The organization’s player of the year award is named for Ann Meyers Drysdale, and the freshman of the year award is named for Tamika Catchings.

It’s a fitting coincidence that North Philadelphia native Dawn Staley is this year’s award winner for leading South Carolina to the national championship with an unbeaten season. She’s won the prize three years in a row and four of the last five times.

Staley and Auriemma will be officially honored during the USBWA’s awards banquet Wednesday night at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.