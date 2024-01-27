Is it too early to talk bubble teams in men’s and women’s local college hoops? Never.

In the case of local college hoops, let’s just say it’s been an interesting week.

As it stood on Thursday morning after a big Wednesday night in both the men’s and women’s game, the city had just one men’s program that could celebrate a win. Admittedly, there were only four games, which featured St. Joseph’s, La Salle, Temple, and Villanova — with the Hawks the only team that didn’t come up short against a conference opponent.

St. Joe’s (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic 10) pulled off a 71-69 road win over UMass, which had just one home loss all season. Impressive, too, considering the win marked the third straight for St. Joe’s, which started the new year going 0-3 in the Atlantic 10.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment was Villanova’s 70-50 loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden that not only sank the Wildcats further into a pit of despair but also has experts already suggesting the Wildcats will once again have a fishbowl look at the field of 68 come March.

There’s still an entire month to go, plus pivotal conference tournaments, but in many ways for the Wildcats, the jury might already be out.

It’s the way things tend to go when there’s little proof of otherwise, like the three-game skid Villanova is currently on, or despite winning three straight, the inconsistency displayed by the Hawks.

Meanwhile at Drexel

If there’s a team to root for, what’s happening down at 33rd and Market Streets inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center has been fun. Last week, we led this report with the fact that Drexel was riding the wave of a 6-0 start in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Make that 7-1 after the Dragons (14-7) knocked off rival Delaware on Saturday before falling to Towson on the road Thursday night following a 70-67 final, unable to snap what is now a 10-0 home record for the Tigers (12-8, 5-2).

Regardless, it’s been a fun run, one that feels like a heater at a blackjack table, with a pair of face cards every hand and the house having a 5 or 6 to start. The Dragons will put up more chips on Saturday when it hosts North Carolina A&T on Saturday (2 p.m., FloHoops).

» READ MORE: Golf balls and ‘the culture’ are impacting Drexel’s historic start to the CAA basketball season

On the women’s side

There hasn’t been a more fun team to watch on the women’s side this season than St. Joseph’s. It’s easy to say the Hawks trio of Talya Brugler, Mackenzie Smith, and Laura Ziegler are what’s driving this team to an impressive 7-1 record in the A-10 (18-2 overall) and its best start under head coach Cindy Griffin.

Perhaps the most impressive number? How about the Hawks’ 10-0 record on the road?

Yes, St. Joe’s has its version of the Big 3, but contributions are seemingly coming from all over the court. A name that has popped up consistently over the past few weeks is senior guard Chloe Welch.

She’s been a workhorse for this team, doing the Patrick Beverley-esque yeoman’s work of getting clutch steals, getting in on the assists, and getting underneath for rebounds — to the tune of 10 in a 65-40 rout of St. Bonaventure on Wednesday. Welch is most definitely hoopin’ and you can catch her and the Hawks on Saturday against Duquesne at Hagan Arena (2 p.m.). According to ESPN’s Bracketology, before the Hawks’ win over the Bonnies, they were in the First Four Out, so an at-large bid is certainly within reach if they don’t win the A-10 Tournament.

Also of note in the Big 5: ESPN had Villanova in its Next Four Out before the Wildcats’ loss to Providence in overtime. Speaking of ‘Nova, Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma’s No. 8 UConn will be at the Finneran Pavilion to play the Wildcats on Wednesday (6:30 p.m., SNY).

Also, another week, another shout-out is due to Division II Jefferson women, who improved to 18-1 overall and a perfect 9-0 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, its latest win against fellow Philly rival Holy Family. Also, it’s the 10th straight win in which the Rams have won by 10 points or more.

There’s something special happening over in East Falls.

Pop quiz

Last year’s men’s Ivy League player of the year played with his new team against a familiar Big 5 foe this week. Can you name the game and the player? The answer to both is below.

Watch this, this weekend.

On the men’s side, Villanova will look to rebound from its midweek loss against Butler on Saturday (3 p.m., FS1). Also on Saturday, La Salle heads down to our nation’s capital for a game against George Washington (6 p.m., ESPN+). The Colonials are 11-1 at home this season. Also, Penn is at Columbia for a 2 p.m. tip (ESPN+). On Sunday, Temple will look to upset American Athletic Conference foe East Carolina in a nationally televised matchup (5 p.m., ESPN2).

On the women’s side, Penn hosts Columbia on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) but Sunday is once again for the ladies with Temple, Drexel, and Villanova all on the road. The Owls will face Tulane, (2 p.m., ESPN+), the Dragons play Stony Brook (2 p.m., NBCSports, FloHoops), and the Wildcats will look to get back in the win column against DePaul (2 p.m., FS1).

Pop quiz answer: Former Penn star Jordan Dingle scored 12 points in Villanova’s loss to St. John’s on Wednesday. Dingle, the reigning Ivy player of the year, transferred not long after the Quakers’ loss to Princeton in the Ivy League championship game last season.