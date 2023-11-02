Villanova’s Lucy Olsen delivers, contributions from young talent in preseason debut

Behind junior guard Lucy Olsen’s 22 points, Villanova women’s basketball had a commanding 69-42 win against Jefferson Wednesday night in an exhibition game.

Here are some observations from the Wildcats’ first time taking the floor this season.

Brushing off the cobwebs

Without former star Maddy Siegrist, it took the Wildcats a few minutes to shake off their nerves and find a rhythm on offense.

Villanova went 2-of-12 from the field and 1-for-3 from three in the first four minutes of play, but after back-to-back 3-pointers from Olsen and senior guard Maddie Burke, the Wildcats settled in.

It was a promising first quarter — the Wildcats outscored the Rams by 16 points. But Villanova struggled to stay consistent in the second.

“I don’t think we ran our stuff,” said head coach Denise Dillon. “I think we abandoned [our play], we went rogue, and that can’t happen.”

Villanova went on a nearly five minute scoring drought, allowing the Rams to capitalize.

Jefferson went on a 16-0 run to narrow its deficit to 28-19. Christina Dalce broke the scoring drought by completing a three point play for the Wildcats.

“As soon as you start missing shots, we give it up on the defense,” Dillon added.

Olsen overload

Olsen filled the exact role that she needed to:score.

“I don’t know, I had fun,” Olsen said of her performance.

The Wildcats are looking to Olsen as the new No.1, and she delivered in her preseason debut.

Olsen made 4-of-10 shots from the field, scoring just nine points, in the first half. She didn’t let a relatively slow production affect her. Olson went 5-of-9 from the field and 3-for-3 from deep in the second half, finishing the game with 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

“The team did a great job of finding when I was open,” Olsen said. “Overall I want to help, so if I need to score points, I’ll do that.”

Strength of the starting five

Villanova’s starting five, which featured Olsen, Dalce, Burke, senior guard Bella Runyan, and junior guard Zanai Jones combined for 50 of the Wildcats’ 69 points.

Second to Olsen in points was Dalce, who had her usual standout performance in the paint. Dalce grabbed 10 boards, while adding 13 points in 28 minutes of play.

As for Runyan, she spent the last season as the designated sixth man, but found her way onto the starting lineup for her final season as a Wildcat. Despite scoring just two points, she contributed by adding five rebounds and four assists.

Burke also chipped in with six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes of play.

New faces

Villanova saw some new faces on the court. Freshman Maddie Weber was the first substitute off the bench, playing 19 minutes in the matchup.

She could earn more time moving forward after being the Wildcats third leading scorer on the night with 10 points. Webber made 3-of-7 shots from the field and was 3-for-5 from deep, while grabbing six rebounds.

“[Webber’s performance] was good,” Dillon said. “I mean obviously we’re aware of what Maddie is capable of, but it’s nice to see a freshman in her first real game.”

Villanova will play its first game of the regular season Friday against Portland. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.