A pair of Villanova stars, senior guard Collin Gillespie and sophomore forward Maddy Siegrist, were named the Big 5′s men’s and women’s players of the year in a vote of coaches and selected members of the media.

Wildcats head coaches Jay Wright and Denise Dillon captured Big 5 coach of the year honors.

Guards Jordan Hall of St. Joseph’s and Damian Dunn of Temple were elected the men’s co-rookies of the year. Hawks redshirt junior forward Taylor Funk was chosen as most improved player, and sophomore guard Christian Ray of La Salle was named scholar-athlete of the year.

Temple freshman guard Jasha Clinton was named Big 5 women’s rookie of the year. Senior forward Brianna Herlihy of Villanova took most improved player honors, and St. Joseph’s junior forward Katie Mayock won the scholar-athlete of the year award.

The men’s All-Big 5 first team included three Villanova players – Gillespie, sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and senior Jermaine Samuels, along with St. Joseph’s teammates Funk and Ryan Daly, a senior guard. Hall and Dunn were joined on the second team by guards Justin Moore and Caleb Daniels of Villanova, Khalif Battle of Temple, and Sherif Kenney of La Salle.

Siegrist, Clinton and Herlihy earned first-team honors in the women’s Big 5, along with by senior forward Mia Davis of Temple, and sophomore guard Claire Jacobs of La Salle. Three St. Joseph’s players – guards Katie Jekot and Kaliah Henderson and forward Gabby Smalls – made the second team, joined by forward Sarah Mortensen of Villanova, guard/forward Kayla Spruill of La Salle, and forward Alexa Williamson of Temple.

Siegrist (22.8 points per game) and Daly (18.5) were recognized as the Big 5′s top scorers. Funk (83.8%) and Jacobs (80.7%) won honors as the Big 5′s best free-throw shooters.