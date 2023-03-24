Watch how defense became a family affair for Villanova guard Bella Runyan

It seems fitting that Bella Runyan is one of the best defenders on the Villanova women’s basketball team.

The junior guard hails from a family that has plied much of its trade in the defense of others — primarily on the football field. She’s translated that mindset to the basketball court to be an important part of Villanova’s run into the NCAA Tournament.

In Part IV of an Inquirer video series chronicling the season it’s been for the Wildcats, documentarian Margo Reed takes readers (literally) inside the home of Runyan to meet a tight-knit family of five, and by the end, it’s clear to see where Bella’s drive comes from. But before diving in, here’s a snapshot of Runyan, her family, and her impact on the Wildcats this season.

Who is Bella Runyan?

Runyan is a 5-foot-11 guard, who, before joining Villanova during the 2020-21 season, was South Jersey’s Player of the Year at nearby Moorestown Friends. She’s also the school’s all-time leader in assists, steals, and is second all time in points. Hoops is her main sport, but she also was a first-team All-League selection in basketball, soccer, and lacrosse, the latter of which she scored over 100 career goals in.

Why does her last name sound so familiar?

Runyan is the youngest daughter of former All-Pro Eagles lineman Jon Runyan, who played nine seasons in Philadelphia (2000-08) before finishing his career in 2009 with the San Diego Chargers before diving into politics as a U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s third congressional district from 2011-14. Her older brother, Jon Jr., was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2020 following an All-Big Ten career at Michigan.

» READ MORE: Check out the Inquirer's complete coverage of Villanova's run into March Madness

What’s she done this season?

Runyan has been an essential member. Though her stats aren’t exactly eye-popping, she has a knack for stepping up in key moments to help Villanova secure key victories throughout the season — none more than in Villanova’s first-round NCAA Tournament win over No. 13 seed Cleveland State in which she dropped three threes and finished with 13 points. She matched a career-high in rebounds with seven in the season-opening win against Marist (and did it again in the second-round win over Florida Gulf Coast) and had three steals and nine points on 4-of-7 shooting in a Feb. 18 matchup against UConn.