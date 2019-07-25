Even if the question wasn’t directed at him, Gillespie had it right, in the sense that back home, Villanova is transitioning toward a team on which Gillespie and Samuels and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (not on this U.S. team) will be the savvy veterans. There is not a single player left at Villanova who took a shot from the field against Michigan in the 2018 NCAA title game. Gillespie had an impact that night in San Antonio, and had four points on free throws. But the shots all were taken by guys who are gone.