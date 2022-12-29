HARTFORD, Conn. — This one was circled on Villanova’s schedule for the last few weeks.

How far had the Wildcats come since their slow start? No. 2 Connecticut was a perfect test. And while the Wildcats hung tough, the deeper, more balanced Huskies team prevailed in a 74-66 win Wednesday night at XL Center.

The loss snapped a five-game Villanova winning streak.

Statistical leaders

Villanova (7-6) was led by its veterans. Caleb Daniels scored 23 points, Eric Dixon added 18 and Brandon Slater tallied 10.

UConn (14-0) was paced by Jordan Hawkins’ 22 points. He made four three-pointers on the night. Alex Karaban was the Huskies’ X factor, finishing with 15 points.

Villanova held UConn big man Adama Sanogo, the preseason Big East player of the year, off the board for much of the night. He finished with seven points.

Momentum shift

This game was begging for a run, and UConn delivered one early in the second half. It was started by Sanogo, who hit a hook in the paint to give the Huskies a 43-39 lead. Then a little theme arose: Villanova turned it over on the inbounds pass and a Huskies possession ended with a Karaban putback.

Sanogo picked up his third foul, but it didn’t slow UConn down. His backup, 7-foot-2 freshman Donovan Clingan, made layups on consecutive possessions to put the Huskies up 49-39. The 8-0 run gave UConn separation, and Villanova couldn’t close the gap down the stretch.

Huskies finish it

It was a five-point deficit when Daniels hit a tough shot in the lane, forcing a UConn timeout with 4 minutes, 8 seconds to go. Danies then converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to two with 3:36 left.

But the Huskies made the winning plays in the end. Sanogo made a tough basket at the rim before Andre Jackson drilled a three-pointer to put UConn back up by seven.

Big East fireworks

This matchup usually has its share of theatrics. This one had a few in the first half. The first came with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the half. Slater, at the end of the shot clock, raised up for a three-pointer with Sanogo guarding.

The UConn big man was whistled for what appeared to be a questionable foul, his second in the half, leaving Huskies coach Dan Hurley steaming. Hurley, who was ejected from a Villanova-UConn game last season, did not get a technical foul.

A few minutes later, Jackson drilled a three from the wing in front of Villanova’s bench and appeared to say something to Villanova coach Kyle Neptune. Jackson was hit with a technical foul.

Villanova failed to take full advantage of Sanogo being on the bench for the last eight minutes of the first half.

Sloppy start

UConn led 33-32 at the break after what was at times an ugly first half. Big East basketball tends to be that way sometimes.

The Huskies missed 14 of 20 attempts from three-point range in the opening half, while Villanova shot just 1 of 8.

Dixon, Slater and Daniels, Villanova’s veterans, kept the Wildcats in the game. Freshmen Mark Armstrong and Cam Whitmore struggled to make an impact.

Up next

Villanova continues its Big East schedule with a New Year’s Eve matinee Saturday vs. Marquette at Finneran Pavilion (2 p.m., FS1).