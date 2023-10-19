Here’s what life looks like for the Drexel women in the post-Keishana Washington era

Drexel women’s basketball coach Amy Mallon contends that she will have the pieces she needs to execute the brand of basketball she wants to play.

They’ll just look much different than usual.

In some games last season, the offense ran through graduate guard Keishana Washington — on other nights, she was the offense.

In her fifth and final season, the 5-foot-7 Washington averaged 27.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and was top 3 in the nation in scoring.

That kind of production can be hard to replace.

Grace O’Neill, a sophomore guard from West Chester, had a solid offensive output last year, averaging 7 points a contest. Her role is expected to pick up as a starter — but also taking over much of Washington’s work facilitating and handling the ball.

But Mallon has made it clear: O’Neill is her own player.

“I think one thing I pride myself in and that my staff takes pride in is understanding personnel and having them be successful in what they can do,” Mallon said. " I’m never going to ask Grace O’Neill to be Keishana Washington. I’m going to ask her to be Grace O’Neill. I think when we take that mentality on, we’re going to put them in positions to be successful.”

If there is a silver lining in the loss of Washington, it’s this: Opponents will have a harder time finding out where the ball is going to go.

Last year, Washington often found herself in situations where everyone gave her the space she needed to let the talent she had take over. The need for that scenario, for any player on the roster, will be largely avoided.

“One thing I think you’re going to see more of this year is [the] movement of the basketball,” Mallon said. “I think a lot of times that didn’t happen because [Washington] really could create off the dribble and make things happen, and I think her teammates really did a great job at adjusting to that and being aware to put themselves in a position to get the rebound or a kick out. I think when you saw some situations last year, you knew where the ball was going at the end of the game. But I think that’s what’s going to be fun about this year, it’ll make teams think more about how they’re going to guard us.”

Drexel’s biggest offseason addition is Villanova transfer guard Brooke Mullin. Her experience will be valuable to the program after losing all of the situational reps of Washington.

“Whenever you’re able to have a grad, it’s like having an adult in the room,” Mallon said. “The game has slowed down a bit for them. They’ve seen things and they know things.”

But Mullin’s experience is unique.

In her four years at Villanova, Mullin was viewed as mostly a playmaker and veteran passer on a stacked roster led by Maddy Siegrist. The program hopes for her offensive talents to unveil themselves.

“I think it’s shooting,” Mallon said, noting what Drexel fans who may not know Mullin’s talents can look forward to seeing. I think her ability to knock down threes. She’s a big guard, she can play multiple positions. She has good size for a guard, which we love for our program because it gives us the flexibility to do that and to put out what is a larger group from what we had last year.”

But Mullin’s experiences in front of big crowds both at the Finneran Pavilion and on the stage of March Madness give her unique battle scars that some fifth-year players may not possess. She’s got the signature Villanova attitude; that won’t change in a new uniform. The crowds will be different, but the toughness will remain constant.

“Nothing fazes her,” Mallon said. “That’s what I love.”