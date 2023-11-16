Mark Fetrow returns to Villanova to become its next head men’s soccer coach

Tom Carlin’s 16-year-run as the head coach of Villanova’s men’s soccer program ended Thursday, but his replacement arrives from the likeliest — or unlikeliest, depending on how you look at it — of places.

Mark Fetrow, a former Carlin assistant who took over as the head coach at Drexel this season, announced he’s leaving his position with the Dragons to become Carlin’s successor. Fetrow led Drexel to a 9-2-5 record and a spot in the CAA Tournament.

“I am elated to be named the next head men’s soccer coach at Villanova University,” Fetrow said in a statement released Thursday by Villanova. “I’m incredibly grateful to [Wildcats athletic director] Mark Jackson, [Villanova president] Father Peter [Donohue], and the entire Villanova administration for their trust in me to lead the men’s soccer program.

“Additionally, I want to extend my gratitude to [Drexel AD] Maisha Kelly, [deputy AD] Nick Gannon, and Drexel University for providing me with my first head coaching position. I am confident that the Dragons will continue to thrive, and I sincerely wish all the players and staff members nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

Drexel will now look to replace Fetrow with its third coach since the retirement of Dragons coaching legend Lew Meehl in 2009.

Fetrow assumes a team looking to get back to prominence. The Wildcats finished with just one win this season (1-8-7), but Carlin, whose tenure as head coach began in 2008, leaves as the all-time leader in wins (122) and had multiple Big East Tournament appearances and a pair of NCAA Tournament berths in 2016 and 2021, the latter of which featured the Wildcats’ first-ever tournament victory.

“Even more meaningful than that success on the field has been the passion and vision Tom brought to Villanova,” Jackson said. “His program and student-athletes always represented our university with class … we are in a far better place today as a program than when Tom arrived, and he has been the driving force behind that progress.”

Fetrow, a former MLS player who was drafted in 2011 by Vancouver, knows what to expect when it comes to NCAA tournaments. He was a part of Carlin’s staff during its two appearances but also was a four-year player at Penn State. A West Chester native, Fetrow began his coaching career as a grad assistant at Penn State before moving to West Chester as an assistant, then landing on Carlin’s staff at ‘Nova in 2015.

Now it would appear that the old adage of the student becoming the teacher is taking shape.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Mark, his wife, Bryn, and daughter Faith back to Villanova,” Jackson said. “As a member of Tom’s staff, Mark played an essential role in the success we enjoyed … [and] was involved in every aspect of the program, from teaching and strategy to recruiting. Mark made the successful transition to head coaching this past season, and he’s the perfect person to lead Villanova men’s soccer into the future.”