Braden Reed makes a name for himself in Year 1 with Villanova: ‘He’s not a freshman anymore’

Villanova receiver Braden Reed motioned to the backfield and awaited the snap against Tarleton State last Saturday in the FCS quarterfinal. He took a handoff and ran in the opposite direction, but instead of heading downfield, he threw a 27-yard pass toward the end zone.

Advertisement

The pass landed directly over the shoulder and into the hands of Villanova receiver Lucas Kopecky for a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 26-21 victory. Reed became the first Villanova receiver to throw a touchdown pass since Jaaron Hayek in 2019.

“It was cool,” Reed said. “I was appreciative that the coaches had so much trust in me as a freshman to throw a ball in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. I think that’s something really special that they were able to trust me with that.”

Reed, a freshman, has been a standout on Villanova’s special teams and recently on offense. For a majority of the season, he led the FCS in average punt return yards. In the last two games, he has caught what ended up being game-winning touchdowns against Lehigh and Tarleton State.

Now, Reed and Villanova are gearing up to host an FCS semifinal game on Saturday for the first time since 2009 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). No. 12 Villanova will take on unseeded Illinois State with a trip to the FCS championship on the line.

“He’s not a freshman anymore,” Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante said after the Tarleton State game. “I don’t even know what our overall record is, to be honest, but he’s got that many games under his belt now. So he’s pretty much moved up to be a sophomore, as far as playing time. He’s been able to come in and pick the system up really well. So you’re seeing the fruits of his labor. He works really hard, and the results are now showing up on the field.”

» READ MORE: Villanova promos for football semifinal include $2 concessions, a chance at basketball season tickets, and more

Ferrante has noticed Reed’s work ethic. The freshman is one of the first guys on the field for practice and the last one to leave. After morning practice, Reed will return in the afternoon to take catches from one of the quarterbacks or the JUGS Machine.

Recently, Reed was named to the Stats Perform FCS Freshman All-America team and the 2025 FCS Football Central Freshman All-America team. He has tallied 31 receptions for 462 receiving yards and three touchdowns. On special teams, he has returned 20 punts for 298 yards, which currently ranks No. 6 in the FCS.

In high school, the graduate of Pope John Paul II made first-team all-state, was a three-time first-team all-conference honoree, and Pioneer Athletic Conference (PAC) Player of the Year. He was efficient on offense as well as punt returns.

Reed grew up around football at an early age. His father, Scott Reed, played football at West Chester and was a high school football coach. Scott was his son’s head coach for three years at Pope John Paul II.

“It’s been huge for me,” Reed said of having his father as a coach. “I wouldn’t be where I am without him. He’s one of my biggest fans and biggest haters. He’ll be the first one to humble me. He calls it the honest report. He tells me how it is. He’s very good at just keeping me grounded, keeping me humble and hungry, and just always wanting to strive for more.”

In his senior year at Pope John Paul II, Reed helped his team earn an appearance in the PIAA state playoffs. While he has experience of playing in games late into the season, Reed says he is not thinking too much about what’s at stake.

As of now, he still gets to do what he loves for another week.

» READ MORE: Villanova upsets Tarleton State and advances to FCS semifinals with comeback win

“I’ve always kind of subscribed to the idea that every game is kind of the same,” Reed said. “At the end of the day, we’re playing a kid’s game, and we just happen to take it really serious. I try to not look at any of the outside stuff and just enjoy the fact that I get to play a game in December. I think that’s one of the coolest things ever. Really, the reward of the playoffs is getting to play more football. As much as championships are cool, getting to do what you love longer is something that drives me.”

Reed describes himself as “a big family guy,” and when making his college decision, he wanted to stay close to home. After every home game, he goes back home to spend time with his family.

This weekend, his family will be in the stands as usual, but this time there will be a larger crowd in support of Reed. His former high school teammates will be home from college for winter break, and some will be there in support. Reed’s uncle Tom, who has not missed a game since his freshman year of high school, will also be in the stands.

While the game this Saturday is not an average one, Reed and the team are treating it like it is any other week of the season.

“I think [we] keep everything the same as any other week,” Reed said. “Go 1-0. It’s about the guys in our locker room, and one of the big things that we’ve harped on all year is to protect the brand, protect the ‘V.’”