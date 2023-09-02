Villanova routs Lehigh in its season opener with a first-half scoring barrage

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — For the third consecutive season, Villanova opened its season with a blowout win over Lehigh. Led by a dominant rushing attack, the Wildcats left the Lehigh Valley with a 38-10 victory, their 11th in a row against the Mountain Hawks.

The win puts Villanova at 7-0 in season openers during the Mark Ferrante era. Seven consecutive Week 1 wins are tied for the fourth-longest current streak in the FCS.

“I have no idea,” Ferrante said about his success in opening games. “I’m just happy with the outcome, and too bad they’re not all first games of the season every week.”

Ferrante added: “It always helps to win the opener. Come out of the box with a victory. It shows that everything you did since last season ... that you did good things in the offseason.”

What we saw

After giving up an onside kick recovery on the opening kickoff, Villanova was sharp the rest of the way. The Wildcats forced three turnovers in the first half, all leading to touchdowns, and went into the break with a 31-3 lead.

Running back Jalen Jackson rushed eight times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard burst and 46-yard run for a score, all coming in the first half. Jackson became the first Villanova player since 1947 to rush for at least 140 yards on eight or fewer carries.

“I’m excited,” Jackson said. “It was the first game of the season, so I was shaking the rust off a bit. But I can’t take all the credit for it. My big guys up front, the guys in the trenches, they don’t get enough credit when running backs have games like this. I’m just excited for them, and I know they’re excited for me.”

Receiver Rayjuon Pringle scored two touchdowns in the first half, finishing with three catches for 40 yards, and Ayden Howard and Jake Reichwein were disruptive on the defensive line in the first 30 minutes.

The second half had much less action as each team scored one touchdown. Second year starting quarterback Connor Watkins finished 13-for-23 for 119 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. James Mott replaced Watkins in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.

Preseason all-conference team selection Jaaron Hayek missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. He was named to the All-CAA first-team last year with 810 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Ferrante said postgame that Hayek probably could have gone Saturday, and he will be back soon.

Going for it early

After a five-play opening drive that ended with a punt, Villanova faced a fourth-and-1 from its own 47-yard line on its next series. Ferrante kept his offense on the field, and Watkins scrambled for a first down.

The drive ended in a Jackson touchdown, and, following a fumble recovery by Wildcats linebacker Richie Kimmel, Watkins connected with Pringle for a 28-yard score to put Villanova up, 14-0, late in the first quarter.

Up next

Villanova’s home opener comes next Saturday against Colgate (6 p.m., FloSports). The Raiders play Syracuse at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be Villanova’s second consecutive game against a Patriot League opponent.