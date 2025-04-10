Villanova star guard Jasmine Bascoe is staying on the Main Line, not transferring

Jasmine Bascoe, Villanova’s talented freshman guard, is staying on the Main Line, a source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer.

As much as it’s news these days when a player enters the transfer portal, it also seems like news when a young player of Bascoe’s caliber does not. Especially for the Wildcats, who lost star guard Lucy Olsen to Iowa last spring.

Bascoe was Villanova’s leading scorer this season with 16.2 points per game. Her totals of 145 assists and 66 steals also were tops on the squad, by some distance.

The Toronto-area native earned places on the Big East’s all-conference first team (which had 11 players), and the all-freshman team (which had the usual five). She wanted to play at Villanova long before arriving, having grown up watching Jalen Brunson star on TV.

Villanova did lose sophomore guard Maddie Webber, the team’s No. 2 scorer this season, to the transfer portal. Though she hasn’t yet said where she’s going, she posted a farewell message on Instagram on Thursday evening.

“Thank you Nova Nation for the support these past two years,” she wrote. “I am so grateful and blessed to have played with such amazing people who have become my best friends. Thank you to the coaching staff and team for giving me these unforgettable memories. I will always cherish and never take for granted the time I spent as a Wildcat.”