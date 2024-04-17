Lucy Olsen is heading from Villanova to Iowa, following Caitlin Clark’s footsteps

Villanova women’s basketball star guard Lucy Olsen is transferring to Iowa, a source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer on Wednesday evening.

Olsen will follow in the footsteps of departed Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and get her turn to play for a program that reached the national championship game in each of the last two seasons.

Though Iowa’s star power won’t be as bright next year, Olsen certainly will help keep the program in the headlines in the expanded Big Ten. And she’ll play in front of plenty of big crowds, as the Hawkeyes had a decades-long history of them dating back to C. Vivian Stringer’s tenure in the 1980s and 1990s. Now those fans will have another reason to keep showing up.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.