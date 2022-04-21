Jay Wright has been a staple of the Philadelphia basketball scene for more than two decades, turning Villanova from decent program into one of the best in the nation. And now, after three Final Four appearances in the last seven seasons — not to mention two national titles — one of the best coaches in basketball history and a member of the hall of fame is calling it a career and turning the Nova program over to his former assistant, Kyle Neptune.

So, how much success did Jay Wright have at Villanova? Obviously, a lot. But it wasn’t always a forgone conclusion that the Wildcats would be playing deep into March. And before building Villanova into a powerhouse, Wright spent seven seasons at Hofstra, turning them from a 10-win team in his first season to a 26-5 squad with back-to-back tourney appearances.

Here’s a season-by-season look at Wright’s career record as a head coach, dating back to his first year at Hofstra in 1994 and going through his final tourney run at ‘Nova.

