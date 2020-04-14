Villanova freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has decided not to go through the NBA Draft process and will return to the Main Line for the 2020-21 season, coach Jay Wright announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-9 Robinson-Earl was voted freshman of the year in the Big East this past season. He averaged 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds with nine double-doubles while starting all 31 games, playing 32.7 minutes per game. His 290 rebounds trailed only Omari Spellman (321) as the most by a freshman in program history.
Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey, the Julius Erving Award winner as the nation’s best small forward and a unanimous All-Big East selection, announced last week he will test the NBA Draft waters.