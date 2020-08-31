To say Thompson was fearless is to suggest fear was even allowed in his gym. His stature benefited from his success and vice versa. Easy to forget - or maybe you never knew - that Georgetown barely existed in basketball pre-John Thompson. Not completely true, the school had played for a national title once before, but that was in 1943. The Hoyas never won as many as 20 games between ’43 and Thompson taking over in 1972. They’d won three games the season before his arrival, so the building took a little time, as in three years. Georgetown reached the NCAA tournament in 1976.