Villanova’s Justin Moore has continued to ramp up his participation at practices.

In the middle of last week, coach Kyle Neptune said Moore, who is recovering from a March surgery that repaired the torn Achilles tendon in his right leg, was participating in less than 50% of Villanova practices. By Friday, it was “more than 50 (percent), but less than 100.”

Tuesday, his first time speaking with reporters since October, Moore said he was a full participant at Tuesday’s practice ahead of Wednesday night’s game in Washington vs. Georgetown.

Moore, the leading returning scorer from last year’s Final Four team, said he still has no guess on when he will make his season debut for the Wildcats, who are 7-7 and 1-2 in Big East play.

The decision, Neptune indicated last week and Moore confirmed Tuesday, will be up to Moore and his family.

“Just a personal decision for me and how I’m feeling,” said Moore.

Then, asked if there was a chance he doesn’t play at all this season, Moore said: “I don’t know. I might play, I might not. I’m not sure. Taking it day by day.”

Moore has, at the very least, continued to progress toward playing in games for a Villanova team that could really use him.

Neptune said last week it was not a matter of Moore being “medically cleared.” Being a full participant in practice, in full-contact, five-on-five play, is an indication Moore is not medically being held back.

Recovery, Moore said, is not just about how the back of his right leg feels.

“It’s the physical, of course,” Moore said, “but it’s also the mental – of not being afraid to go out there and trying it and pushing it to its limits.”

It has been less than 10 months since Moore suffered the injury in Villanova’s Elite Eight win over Houston. For context, Kevin Durant was sidelined for more than a year after he suffered an Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals. Part of that timeline may have been altered by what the pandemic did to the NBA schedule, but Durant’s plan was always to sit out the entire 2020 season.

It’s worth mentioning Durant because Moore has been in contact with the NBA star multiple times throughout the recovery process. Durant contacted Moore when he was in the hospital, and Moore said the two talked recently “about the injury and some hurdles to overcome.”

Moore didn’t say there were any specific hurdles he needed to overcome in order to play, and reiterated that the decision to return would be a personal one.

While he’s been ramping up his practice participation and working with trainers and coaches before games and after practices, Moore, who averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season, has been forced to watch his teammates struggle at times through 14 games.

“I’m a natural competitor,” he said. “It’s definitely been a struggle, not being able to be out there and compete with my guys and help them out.”

Villanova graduate student Brandon Slater, who has known Moore since before they became teammates at Villanova, said Moore “means a lot” to him and it’s been “amazing” to watch him progress throughout the months.

Having him back in practice, Slater said, gives the team a boost but also helps them better prepare for games.

“Justin Moore is a great player himself,” Slater said. “Preparing for him in a practice is going to help you for any type of player. He’s really smart. He knows the other team and what they want to get accomplished and he helps simulate that in practice.”

Neptune said the team will not push or “force” Moore to return.

“For him, he’s got a lot to think about in terms of him coming back and feeling comfortable out there, in terms of his career moving forward, making sure he feels mentally strong being out there,” Neptune said. “We’re trying to support him the best way we can.

“He’s got to feel comfortable to come back and that’s a personal decision for him.”