Villanova guard Angelo Brizzi has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Friday. He is no longer with the team, a source said.

The news of Brizzi being in the portal was first reported Friday morning by reporter Jake Lieberman. Brizzi, a three-star prospect out of high school, chose Villanova over Arizona, Michigan, California, Northwestern, Dartmouth, and Davidson.

Brizzi, who redshirted last year, played double-digit minutes in Villanova’s first six games this season but fell out of the rotation in the seven games that followed. He averaged

Brizzi committed to Villanova in 2020 out of Highland School in Warrenton, Va.

He didn’t play vs. St. Joseph’s and wasn’t on the bench for Villanova’s win over St. John’s last week due to a non-COVID illness, but was on the bench during Wednesday night’s loss to UConn in Hartford and got in the game for a late defensive stand.

Brizzi was behind multiple guards in Villanova’s rotation, and if Justin Moore (Achilles) is indeed nearing a return for the Wildcats, finding minutes would become even more difficult the rest of the year.