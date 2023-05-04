‘Nova Nation can only watch and wonder as Kansas wins the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes

Hunter Dickinson mania has passed with Kansas winning on getting the services of the 7-foot-1 former Michigan center — a talent regarded by many as the best player in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Among the list of seven teams interested in Dickinson’s services was Villanova, with a number of alumni lobbying him to head to Main Line in his next stop.

Pundits suggest that Dickinson’s arrival to the Jayhawks makes Kansas a Final Four team as he’ll look to complement point guard Dejuan Harris. Earlier in the week, Dickinson had college basketball fans in suspense as it was believed he would announce his intentions on Barstool Sports’ “Roundball” podcast on Monday.

However, despite the LeBron James headed to Miami feel of it all, Dickinson waited until today to announce his decision on where he’ll take his talents. He will enter Kansas coming off two consecutive seasons when he averaged more than 18 points per game at Michigan. Last season, Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points along with 9 rebounds a game.

His decision to leave Michigan, and cause the frenzy he did with fan bases like ‘Nova Nation, remains a bit of a mystery as Dickinson has remained quiet when it comes to specifics. But in a farewell note released via social media, Dickinson ended it by saying:

“I know the decision to transfer [comes] as a shock, and I hope that with time you can come to understand why I chose to do it.”

