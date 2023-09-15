Ryan Arcidiacono becomes the latest ex-Villanova star to sign with the Knicks

The Knicks are adding another former Villanova player to the roster, announcing the signing of guard Ryan Arcidiacono on Friday. The details of the contract have not yet been released.

Arcidiacono, a Neshaminy graduate and Langhorne native, played 10 games for the Knicks during the 2021-22 season and 11 for them last year before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-3 guard is entering his seventh season in the NBA after going undrafted in 2016.

In 237 career games, Arcidiacono averages 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He’s mostly been a bottom-of-the-rotation player in the NBA, but he does have 40 career starts, 32 coming in 2018-19 with the Bulls, with whom he spent his first four seasons.

Arcidiacono joins Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart as former Wildcats that now play for the Knicks. The quartet of Villanova alumni won a NCAA championship together in 2016.

Arcidiacono was a four-year starter at Villanova, and won the 2015 Big East Co-Player of the Year award and the 2016 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award. His No. 15 jersey is retired at Villanova, and his younger brother, Chris, is currently a point guard for the Wildcats.

