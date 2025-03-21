Villanova adds 32-year old punter Luke Larsen out of the transfer portal

Villanova signed 32-year-old East Carolina graduate transfer punter Luke Larsen, the program announced on social media.

Larsen drew attention this winter by entering the transfer portal after his fifth season at East Carolina. Larsen, originally from Australia, was the starting punter for the Pirates for four seasons.

Larsen signed with the Pirates as a 28-year-old freshman in 2020. He’s a product of Prokick Australia, which aims to help Australian rules football players become NCAA punters. Larsen reportedly was the oldest player in the FBS last season at 32. He will retain that title in his sixth season of college football at Villanova. He turns 33 on July 18.

In his fifth season at East Carolina, Larsen posted a 40.8-yard average in 52 punts. He pinned opponents within their own 20-yard-line 15 times last season. Larsen earned an undergraduate degree in industrial distribution and logistics at East Carolina and is an MBA student.

Villanova opens its season at home against Colgate on Sept. 6.