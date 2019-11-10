He has had nothing but full days for years, stringing them together into a journey from Buffalo to Biloxi to Baghdad and back again, now playing football and keeping up a 4.0 grade-point average in his major, English, all of which explains why there are flecks of gray in his fuzzy brown beard and why a bald spot is spreading across the top of his head and why he pretty much shrugs at being one of just two white guys on a roster of 76 players and at being, statistically speaking, among the worst punters in Division II.