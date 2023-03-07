Villanova falls short as UConn takes Big East title, 67-56

No. 10 Villanova entered Monday night’s Big East Tournament championship with the opportunity to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament and more significantly, all but guarantee a spot in the top 16.

The Wildcats competed for 40 minutes, but No. 7 UConn proved to be too much. Villanova fell 67-56 at Mohegan Sun on Monday night, losing to the Huskies in the title game for the second straight season.

NCAA tournament implications

The result of Monday’s championship game is an interesting one in that it doesn’t hold great significance when it comes to NCAA Tournament seedings. A win would have likely clinched Villanova’s spot in the top 16, making them a host for the first two rounds of March Madness.

But, a loss? Probably doesn’t move much for the ‘Cats. With Villanova sitting at No. 14 in the second top 16 early reveal, and moving up to No. 10 in the AP Poll this week, the Wildcats should have a strong enough resume to maintain their current position.

After Monday night, there are just two teams from the top 16 that still have their conference tournaments to play. Barring any crazy upsets by teams 17 through 25, it appears that the hosts could be locked in for this year’s tournament.

The Wildcats will have to wait for Selection Sunday on March 12 (8 p.m., ESPN) to hear their fate.

Stat leaders

Senior Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 22 points and nine rebounds. Siegrist’s streak of 20-point performances continues as the senior is now just one shy of Kelsey Plum’s record of 35 consecutive games with at least 20 points.

Sophomore Lucy Olsen chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five assists while fellow sophomore Christina Dalce added seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

UConn was led by Aaliyah Edwards with 19 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Lou Lopez-Senechal (14), Azzi Fudd (11) and Dorka Juhasz (16) were also in double figures.

Huskies dominate

For the first ten minutes of Monday’s game, the two teams appeared as evenly matched as they were in the first two matchups.

Villanova trailed by five after the opening quarter. The Wildcats took the lead in the second, but a 9-0 run from the Huskies gave UConn a 34-24 advantage at the halftime break.

The UConn dominance continued in the second half with the lead ballooning to as many as 25 in the third quarter. The Wildcats seemed more competitive in the final quarter, but it was too little too late.