Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist named to AP All-America First Team

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was named an Associated Press First Team All-America recipient on Wednesday.

The senior guard is joined by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, South Carolina’s Aaliyah Boston, LSU’s Angel Reese, and Mckenzie Holmes from Indiana.

Siegrist is in the midst of a record-breaking season in which she led the Wildcats to a 26-5 regular season record, a No. 10 ranking in the AP Top 25, Villanova’s highest ranking in program history and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The senior leads the nation in scoring at 28.9 points per game and became the all-time leading scorer in the history of Villanova and the Big East Conference men or women, with 1,693 and 2,799 points respectively.

“Maddy is an All-American in every sense of the word and she is truly deserving of this honor,” said Villanova head coach Denise Dillon. “On the court, the numbers she has put up this year are staggering. To lead the country in scoring and score 1,000 points in one season is amazing. We are so proud of Maddy becoming the first Associated Press All-American in program history.”

Siegrist has scored 984 points this season which is fifth all-time for single-season scoring in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. She has scored at least 21 points in all 34 games and is the only player in Division I to score 50 points in a game this season.

Siegrist was named the 2022-23 Big East Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She is also one of 15 finalists for the John R. Wooden Award given to the most outstanding player in women’s basketball, one of 10 finalists for the Jersey Mikes Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year, and one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain award given to the top power forward.