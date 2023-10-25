Maddy Siegrist returns to Villanova to assist the women’s program she helped lead

One could see it as Maddy Siegrist just couldn’t stay away — or that Villanova didn’t want her going very far.

On Wednesday, Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson announced that Siegrist, the Wildcats former women’s basketball star will return to the university as a special assistant to the senior women’s administrator.

The all-time leading scorer for both men and women at Villanova, Siegrist finished her career with 2,896 points. Last season, she took the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and led the country in scoring at 29.2 points per game.

In April, Siegrist was taken No. 3 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds as a rookie.

”It is a very exciting day for our entire program to have Maddy joining Villanova Athletics in this new role,” women’s basketball head coach Denise Dillon said in a statement. “Even while we were watching her set one record after another these past few years, we knew that her accomplishments on the court were only the beginning of the lifelong connection she will have to Villanova women’s basketball. Maddy is as special off the court as she is on it, and I can’t wait to see the contributions she will continue to make to our university.”