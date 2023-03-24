Despite late rally, Villanova’s NCAA Tournament run comes to an end in the Sweet 16 vs. Miami

When No. 9 seed Miami defeated No. 1 Indiana on Monday, No. 4 Villanova suddenly became slight favorites in the Sweet 16. But when the ball tipped Friday afternoon, it was clear that Miami came to play.

The Hurricanes stunned the Wildcats early, taking a 13-point halftime lead that provided a cushion for the late push from Villanova. The Wildcats regained the lead in the fourth quarter, but Miami made just enough winning plays to escape with a 70-65 victory and end Villanova’s historic run.

The Wildcats were led by senior forward Maddy Siegrist, who finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals. Siegrist extended her NCAA-record 20-point streak to 36 games and moved into second place all-time for single-season scoring with 1,081 points.

Sophomore forward Christina Dalce had another strong day inside with 13 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks.

Miami was led by Jasmyne Roberts, who finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. Roberts was a problem for the Wildcats all game, as they did not have an answer for her in one-on-one matchups. Destiny Harden joined Roberts in double figures with 15 points and nine rebounds.

For the first 20 minutes, the Hurricanes’ pressure flustered the Wildcats and gave them a 46-33 halftime lead. Miami picked up Villanova’s guards full court, slowing the Wildcats down and forcing them out of a rhythm.

Villanova was wasting almost 10 seconds each possession just bringing the ball up the floor and getting into its offense, which forced rushed shots and careless mistakes.

» READ MORE: NIL adds another layer of intrigue to the Villanova-Miami Sweet 16 showdown

On the other end, Villanova did not look like the team that holds opponents to less than 60 points per game as it gave up a season-high 46 points in the first half.

After Miami pushed the lead to 21 within a minute of the third quarter, Wildcats head coach Denise Dillon called a timeout, and her team came out with a different look.

Villanova slowly chipped away using full-court pressure and disciplined halfcourt defense. Over the final 5 minutes, 17 seconds of the third quarter, the Wildcats went on a 14-0 run to get within six points entering the final 10 minutes.

Villanova took its first lead of the second half with 5 minutes, 31 seconds remaining, and it was back and forth the rest of the way. But Villanova missed multiple looks down the stretch, and Miami capitalized at the free-throw line to close out the victory.