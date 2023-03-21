No. 9 Miami is next for Villanova. Here’s a look at how the Sweet 16-bound Hurricanes match up

Villanova’s run to the Sweet 16 has been dominant, powered by the hot shooting hands of its backcourt and the play of senior star Maddy Siegrist, one of the top players in women’s college basketball.

The Wildcats have scored 76 points in each of their early-round games (which, does it really get more Philly than that?), powering past No. 13 Cleveland State, 76-59, ahead of a second-round win over No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 76-57.

On Friday, they’ll take on No. 9 Miami (2:30 p.m., ESPN2), which hasn’t necessarily been dominant in its Sweet 16 run but has been effective in knocking off higher seeds by single-possession margins in the final seconds — none more thrilling than the Hurricanes’ 70-68 defeat of top-seeded Indiana.

All of which has paved a much clearer path to the Final Four (and no, we haven’t forgotten about Kim Mulkey’s No. 3 LSU Tigers or No. 2-seed Utah potentially waiting in the wings in the Elite Eight).

But before we jump a step, we have to step back and jump into the threat Miami has been to higher-seeded teams and who the Wildcats need to be ready for.

Fake it til you make it

To look at Miami as a team used to the big-time would be incorrect. The Hurricanes finished tied for sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (21-12), and, despite making the NCAA Tournament 10 times since head coach Katie Meier took over in 2005, it hasn’t made it to the Sweet 16 since 1992.

“I always tell my team, ‘Act like you’ve been there before,’” Meier said after the Hurricanes’ win over the Hoosiers, “but we haven’t.”

Defense, defense, defense

What’s gotten Miami this far has been its defense, fueled by senior forward Destiny Harden. She leads the Hurricanes with 5.8 rebounds per game and her inbounds jumper with less than four seconds left against Indiana was the game-winner.

As a team, the Hurricanes averages are crazy, too, with 38.2 boards per game, and 8.8 steals per game. They swarm opponents with a sea of orange, as we saw in the final moments of the second-round game against the Hoosiers, when getting off a good shot or seeing the pass was virtually impossible.

Star power

Off the court, there perhaps aren’t two college athletes bigger than Haley and Hanna Cavinder. The identical twins have over 2 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok and have roughly made about the same in name, image, and likeness deals since joining the Hurricanes via the portal last season.

On the court, Haley leads Miami with 12.6 points per game. In the win over No. 8 Oklahoma State, the 5-foot-6 guard carried the Hurricanes, with a 16-point, eight-rebound, six-assist performance, all game highs. She then finished with a game-high eight boards in the win over Indiana.

The matchup: No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 9 Miami

Following its win over Florida Gulf Coast and Miami knocking off the top seed, Villanova comes in as a heavy favorite behind its hot shooting and a healthy Siegrist, announced Tuesday one of four finalists for the Naismith Award.

Since the Monday night results, the Wildcats’ chances of making it to the Final Four increased significantly. According to the Action Network, Villanova is a +210 in odds to reach the Final Four, courtesy of going from an underdog against top-seeded Indiana, to a conceivable favorite.

While Miami isn’t new to knocking off higher seeds the matchup favors a Villanova team that can slow the game down or run the floor with an up-tempo approach. In addition to Siegrist, Lucy Olsen (12.5 points per game, 10 rebounds against FGCU), and Christina Dalce — averaging just under eight boards (7.9) this season, including 16 boards in the first-round win over Cleveland State — have been on a tournament tear since the Big East tournament at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

When the books open, count on the Wildcats to be the favorites — with the caveat that anything could happen, given Miami’s in-tournament resumé.