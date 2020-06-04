The NCAA announced Thursday a new date, either 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first, when men’s basketball players can withdraw from the draft and retain their eligibility.
The original dates had been a withdrawal date of June 3 for the June 25 draft before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the schedule. A new NBA timeline for the predraft process and the combine has not been released, but ESPN reported Thursday that the draft would be held Oct. 15, with the draft lottery scheduled for Aug. 25.
The new withdrawal date “allows a reasonable amount of time for all men’s basketball student-athletes to make a choice about starting a professional career,” said the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.
Three players from City Six schools — Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Brian Daly of St. Joseph’s, and Nate Pierre-Louis of Temple — filed for early entry into the draft. A total of 163 players were on the original list, but some have withdrawn from the process.
The committee worked with the National Association of Basketball Coaches to make sure the changes support a player’s decision-making about a pro career while protecting his college eligibility.
The new dates give players the opportunity to be evaluated by the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and gain feedback, and to take part in team workouts and the draft combine if invited.