The NBA is officially back in business.
During a Board of Governors Meeting on Thursday the NBA approved a plan to have 22 teams return to action, according to ESPN and other reports. All games will be staged at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.
Multiple reports said the plan passed by a 29-1 margin.
Besides the eight teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference, six other teams that are within six games of the eighth and final playoff berth will also participate.
The Sixers are one of the teams that already have a playoff spot clinched. They were sixth in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to ESPN, the NBA has set an Aug. 25 date for the NBA draft lottery and an Oct. 12 date for the draft. This was no surprise, since last week The Inquirer wrote about the draft moving back.
Also reported by the Athletic is that Nov. 10 is the target for training camp for the 2020-2021 season with opening night on Dec. 1, but it says this can remain fluid.
