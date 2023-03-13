Villanova’s Justin Moore, Cam Whitmore will be game-time decisions for NIT opener vs. Liberty

Villanova could be without two of its key players for its NIT run.

Coach Kyle Neptune told reporters on Monday that senior guard Justin Moore and freshman forward Cam Whitmore are considered “game-time decisions” going into Tuesday’s game at Liberty (9 p.m., ESPN2) in the first round of the NIT.

Moore is dealing with right leg soreness, and Whitmore suffered an eye injury in practice and is also still dealing with the remnants of a thumb injury suffered before the season.

Moore missed the first 20 games of the season with a torn right ACL suffered in last season’s Elite Eight win over Houston. In 13 games, Moore averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. After being held out of game action for 10 months, Moore played 32 minutes per game.

Whitmore missed the first seven games with his thumb injury. Villanova went 2-5 in his absence. Whitmore averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and was named the Big East Freshman of the Year.

Whitmore and Moore are the two biggest question marks of Villanova’s offseason. Whitmore is projected as a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft and has been expected to turn pro after his freshman season since committing to Villanova.

Earlier on Monday, a student media report stated that Whitmore would skip the NIT and leave for the NBA draft. Neptune said he did not know anything about the report or Whitmore’s decision.

Moore’s situation is murkier than Whitmore’s. He has an additional year of eligibility remaining due to COVID, but could use it at Villanova or elsewhere. He could also turn pro, although he is not expected to be drafted because of his age (22) and recent injury.

Neptune said, “I don’t know anything at this point” about Moore’s situation.

Regardless of whether Moore or Whitmore play, the NIT will be the end for Villanova graduates Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater. Both starters are in their last year of eligibility this season.

