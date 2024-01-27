Villanova’s Nnanna Njoku is out indefinitely after knee surgery

Villanova forward Nnanna Njoku will be out indefinitely after undergoing right knee surgery, the team announced on Saturday. He missed the past three games with right knee soreness.

Njoku has struggled with injuries during his time at Villanova. The junior missed much of his freshman season with a concussion, then missed games with multiple foot injuries as a sophomore. He was contributing off the bench before his latest injury, averaging 0.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11 games this season.

However, his impact was best seen on defense. He played seven key minutes and recorded a block and a steal in Villanova’s win over No. 14 North Carolina, then added two late blocks to seal a win over UCLA. Villanova coach Kyle Neptune referred to him as “a defensive juggernaut” after the UCLA game.

Njoku’s injury limits Villanova’s options coming off the bench. Kentucky transfer Lance Ware has been the primary backup when starter Eric Dixon is on the bench, but Ware has struggled in recent weeks.

Villanova (11-8, 4-4 Big East) plays at Butler on Saturday (3 p.m., FS1). Njoku did not travel with the team.