Omari Spellman, who won a national title with Villanova in 2018, has been traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Golden State Warriors, the team announced Monday.
He’ll be reunited with Wildcat teammate Eric Paschall, whom the Warriors drafted with the 41st overall pick last month.
Spellman, 21, appeared in 46 games in his rookie season with 11 starts after being drafted late in the first round in 2018. He averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and spent some time with the Hawks’ G-League affiliate midway through the season.
In exchange for the big man, the Warriors sent Atlanta center Damian Jones and a future second-round pick.
Spellman has been playing with the Hawks in the summer league. Through two games, he’s averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds.