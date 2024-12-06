Penn defeats La Salle, 74-63, to claim fifth-place in the inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic

Penn (6-3) and La Salle (5-5) opened the inaugural women’s Big 5 Classic with a matchup at the Finneran Pavilion on Friday.

Returning to Villanova’s home court — where they suffered an 80-64 loss to the Wildcats on Nov. 20 — the Quakers flipped the script, securing a 74-63 win over La Salle to claim fifth place.

“This is just a great event and I’m glad the Big 5 put this together and brought all the schools together, especially on the women’s side, to connect the city,” Penn coach Mike McLaughlin said. “I was happy that we found a way to win tonight.”

Penn freshman guard Sarah Miller’s breakout performance was crucial to the win. Miller finished the first half with 18 points, beating her season-high of 16 points that she set against Immaculata on Nov. 26. She finished with 21 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

La Salle redshirt sophomore guard Ashleigh Connor scored 13 points, and sophomore guard Aryss Macktoon had 12 to lead the Explorers. Connor, a Saint Louis transfer, has been La Salle’s leading scorer and one of 13 new players to join the roster this season.

The teams battled for control in a tightly contested first half, with senior guard Stina Almqvist’s layup securing Penn an 11-9 advantage at the close of the first quarter.

But the Quakers entered halftime with a 34-30 lead, fueled by Miller’s late surge, which included two clutch three-pointers and a pair of free throws in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Penn took control in the third quarter, building a solid double-digit lead with an impressive 9-of-14 shooting performance. In contrast, La Salle managed just 4-of-19 from the field.

The Quakers maintained their momentum in the fourth quarter, comfortably holding their lead. A layup and free throw by sophomore guard Mataya Gayle with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining pushed Penn’s advantage to 19 points—their largest margin of the game.

“We’re happy to be a part of [the Big 5 Classic] and looking forward to finishing higher next year,” La Salle head coach Mountain MacGillivray said. “There’s just so much more room to grow.”

In other Big 5 Classic matchups, St. Joseph’s was playing Drexel for third place before Temple and Villanova met for the title game.