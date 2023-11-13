Penn pulls off upset of No. 21 Villanova, 76-72

Penn defeated its first ranked opponent since 2018 on Monday at the Palestra, upsetting No. 21 Villanova, 76-72. The Quakers had lost 18 of their past 19 games against Villanova going into Monday.

Penn freshman guard Tyler Perkins continued a stellar start to his career, scoring a team-high 22 points. He hit 5-of-12 shots from the field and 9-of-12 from the free-throw line.

However, the key to Penn’s upset was senior guard Clark Slajchert. Averaging 17.3 points going into the game, Slajchert was held to 11 points, but he found ways to impact the game. He added six rebounds and four assists.

No Moore heroics

Villanova graduate guard Justin Moore didn’t have his best shooting night, but still had the ball in all the key moments. He finished with 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting. When Penn extended its lead to 57-48 with 8:26 remaining in the game, it was a three from Moore that kept Villanova alive. Two threes by Moore in the final 11 seconds cut Penn’s lead to four, then two, but Villanova could not get closer.

The other standouts were locals. Doylestown’s Jordan Longino was the sole bright spot early, keeping Villanova in it with 10 first-half points. He finished with 14.

Radnor zoning

Against Villanova on Friday, an outmanned Le Moyne was forced to play zone defense for much of the game. The Wildcats struggled at times in an 83-57 victory.

Penn coach Steve Donahue played Villanova in a 2-3 zone for much of the game, and it worked. The Wildcats were held to 34% shooting from the field, and 25% from three-point range.

Up next

Villanova returns to campus Friday to play Maryland (1-2) in the Gavitt Games (8:30 p.m., FS1). Penn will play at Maryland-Eastern Shore (1-1) on Saturday (4 p.m.).