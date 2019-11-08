The loss of running back Justin Covington for the season seems to be taking a toll on quarterback Daniel Smith. In Villanova’s last three games, all losses without Covington, Smith is 64-of-116 (55.2%) passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had just three interceptions before those games. Richmond’s secondary gives up an average of 199.4 passing yards per game and has allowed 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. This is a chance for Smith to get back to his old habits of ball security.