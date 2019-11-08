Saturday, 1 p.m., Villanova Stadium
TV/radio: FloFootball; ESPN-AM (610)
Records: Villanova, 6-3 overall, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association; Richmond, 5-4, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association
Coaches: Villanova, Mark Ferrante (16-15, third season); Richmond, Russ Huesman (career 74-53, Richmond 15-16, third season)
Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2018, Villanova, 45-21
Series: Villanova leads, 23-13
Things to watch
The loss of running back Justin Covington for the season seems to be taking a toll on quarterback Daniel Smith. In Villanova’s last three games, all losses without Covington, Smith is 64-of-116 (55.2%) passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had just three interceptions before those games. Richmond’s secondary gives up an average of 199.4 passing yards per game and has allowed 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions. This is a chance for Smith to get back to his old habits of ball security.
Through the three-game losing streak, Villanova’s run defense has remained second in the Colonial, allowing an average of 108.4 yards per game. The Wildcats have been beaten by teams that are able to exploit their pass defense, which ranked last in the Colonial with an average of 269.8 yards allowed per game. Richmond has an effective passing attack, averaging 235.6 yards per game under quarterback Joe Mancuso. Expect the redshirt junior to let it fly.