Sandro Mamukelashvili was that guy even when Powell was out of the game in foul trouble. That tells you a lot. Someone had to take over. Sandro took over. The 6-foot-11 junior had a tip-in, then he blocked Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s shot, then he hit a three, then he had a three-shot personal possession ... miss, miss, make inside. Star of the game, 17 points, 8 rebounds, all crucial, 12 and 6 in the second half.