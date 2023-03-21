Villanova hits historic heights in win over Florida Gulf Coast, advances to Sweet 16

Since the first practice in the fall, the goal within Villanova’s program has been to improve on last year’s showing. While they had arguably done that already, Monday night’s game presented an opportunity to officially achieve that goal with a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In front of a loud, packed Finneran Pavilion, the No. 4 Wildcats came away with a 76-57 win over No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

Not only did the ‘Cats advance, they did it in a historical way.

Monday was Villanova’s 30th win of the season which passes the 1981-82 AIAW Final Four team for most wins in a single season. The victory also marked head coach Denise Dillon’s 400th career win, including her 17 seasons at Drexel.

With a 31-point performance, senior Maddy Siegrist passed Washington’s Kelsey Plum for most consecutive 20-point performances to start a season in the last 20 years with 36 this year. Siegrist also reached 1,050 points this year and is just five points shy of third place all time for single season scoring.

To go along with her 31 points, Siegrist added six rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Sophomore Lucy Olsen joined Siegrist in double figures with a career high 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for her second career double-double. Senior Brooke Mullin did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats as she finished with seven points, four rebounds and five assists.

Hot start

When Lucy Olsen scored within the first five seconds of the game on a layup right off the tip, the Finneran Pavilion crowd could already feel the energy. The Wildcats set the tone early with an 8-0 run to start the game.

Villanova scored on eight of its first nine possessions and finished the first quarter shooting 60% from the field as they cruised to a 26-11 lead after ten minutes.

FGCU did exactly what one would expect in the second quarter, respond. The Eagles shot 52.9% from the field in the period to cut the Wildcat lead to six entering the halftime break.

But then it was time for Villanova’s response. The Wildcats took a 15 point lead midway through the third after opening the half on a 9-0 run. The Eagles got within 13, but the ‘Cats continued to push, holding a 65-49 lead entering the final ten minutes.

The fourth quarter saw more Villanova dominance and the Eagles could never quite claw their way back.

Villanova’s offense was impressive on Monday night, but its defense was the difference maker. The Wildcats forced 14 FGCU turnovers and turned them into 15 points. Villanova also dominated the boards, winning the rebounding battle 42-30.

The Wildcats also grabbed 13 offensive rebounds for 14 second chance points.

Onto the Sweet 16

With the win, Villanova advances to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of No. 1 Indiana and No. 8 Miami next Friday in Greenville, S.C.

