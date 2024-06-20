Villanova adds former Sixers assistant Jamie Young to men’s basketball coaching staff

Villanova men’s basketball has hired former Sixers assistant Jamie Young as an assistant coach.

First reported by ESPN on Thursday morning, Young, from Logansport, Ind., spent the final two seasons of former Sixers’ head coach Doc Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia, helping the Sixers to back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He departed the franchise after Nick Nurse’s arrival last offseason, coaching the 2023-24 season as an assistant at Le Moyne College during the school’s first Division I campaign.

“Jamie’s knowledge is immense, but what makes him special is his ability to communicate that knowledge to the players,” stated Rivers, now the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. “He’s a high character, hard worker, who will make an impact. Villanova got a good one.”

Previously, Young worked as an assistant at Greenville University from 1998-2000 and later broke into the NBA with the New Jersey Nets as an assistant video coordinator from 2000-01.

Young then spent the next two decades with the Boston Celtics, working as the team’s video coordinator starting in 2001 before becoming an advance scout in 2007. He held that role until the summer of 2011, when Rivers, then the head coach in Boston, promoted Young to assistant coach.

“Jamie is a great coach and person,” said Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Celtics. “Everyone that has worked with him will rave about Jamie as a teammate. Nobody cares more about the group. In addition, his vast experience as an NBA assistant, coupled with his year at Le Moyne, will allow him to be a great asset to the Villanova staff.”

He remained a Celtics assistant when Brad Stevens grabbed the reins of the franchise in 2013 but made the move to Philly in 2021 after Ime Udoka was hired in Boston. Young brings a wealth of experience to Kyle Neptune’s staff as Villanova looks to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022.

“Jamie is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” said head coach Kyle Neptune, who enters his third season. “He spent more than two decades with elite organizations teaching and helping to develop some of the best players in the world. His knowledge and gift for communicating will only enhance our staff’s ability to help our guys become the best players and men they can be.”

