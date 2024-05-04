St. Joe’s captures its first A-10 men’s lacrosse title; Villanova battles Georgetown in Big East final

Saturday was a massive final day of lacrosse, which saw a number of Big 5 teams battle it out for conference titles.

St. Joseph’s proved why it deserved to be a top seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament by winning the whole thing following a 17-13 victory against Richmond in Amherst, Mass., capturing its first-ever A-10 men’s title and securing an automatic bid for the upcoming NCAA Division I tournament.

The Hawks (12-3) were led by a seven-goal performance from forward Levi Anderson, including four goals in the final four minutes to propel St. Joseph’s to its first A-10 championship, and Anderson to receive the award for the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. The final result was a flip of last season in which St. Joe’s captured the regular season title but was ousted in the A-10 tournament, only to find Richmond win it all and earn the NCAA’s automatic berth. The win was the 11th straight for the Hawks dating back to mid-March.

Advertisement

Richmond (10-6) was paced by a hat trick from Lukas Olsson.

It was a productive tournament by the Hawks, who found five players named to the 12-man All-Tournament team. The Hawks will learn their first opponent will be following Sunday’s Selection Show (9 p.m., ESPN2).

Villanova can’t bypass No. 2 Georgetown

Villanova came close to being the second Big 5 team celebrating a title, but found itself on the latter end of an 11-10 overtime final against Georgetown at Villanova Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 4 seeded Wildcats (9-7) battled it out with the second-seeded Hoyas, pushing the game into OT deadlocked at 10-10. The Wildcats were paced by a pair of goals from junior attack Dan Martin and freshman midfielder Nicholas Lucchesi. Lucchesi, the Radnor High alum also led the way with six shots on goal.

It was goals by a committee in a back-and-forth affair as Villanova found eight players make the final score sheet. In the end, a game-winning goal from Georgetown’s (12-3) Patrick Crogan with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining sealed the automatic bid for the Hoyas.

Drexel women fall to No. 1 Stony Brook

The Dragons fell just short in the Coastal Athletic Association championships, losing 9-6 to top-seeded Stony Brook on the Seawolves’ home field.

After knocking off No. 3 seed Hofstra on Thursday, the Dragons (13-5) had a tall task ahead of them entering the championship game, as Stony Brook (17-2) boasts the eighth-best scoring offense in the nation.

Although Stony Brook outshot Drexel, 39-15, the Dragons were able to hold the Seawolves to under 10 goals for just the second time this season, thanks to stellar play by goalie Jenika Cuocco. Drexel was up by one at half, but six straight goals from Stony Brook in the second half secured the Seawolves their second straight CAA title.

Cuocco was joined by graduate student attacker/midfielder Corinne Bednarik and junior defender Camryn Ryan on the all-tournament team. Drexel is still in play for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.