What to know about Tarleton State, Villanova’s next matchup in the FCS playoffs

No. 12 Villanova football is riding a 10-game winning streak — its longest since the 1997 season — and will travel to Stephenville, Texas. to take on the fourth-seeded Tarleton State in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday (11 a.m. CT/noon ET, ESPN).

Villanova (11-2) is coming off a 14-7 upset against then-undefeated No. 5 Lehigh on the road. The Wildcats scored 14 points in the second half, including a 28-yard Braden Reed touchdown reception in the game’s final three minutes to pull off the victory.

Pat McQuaide led Villanova’s passing attack, throwing 208 yards and a game-winning touchdown. The touchdown pass was the 50th of McQuaide’s career and 23rd as a Wildcat, meaning he has thrown almost half of his career touchdowns in his single season in blue and white.

» READ MORE: College Football Playoff controversy, Villanova’s tough task in FCS quarterfinals, and more

It was also his eighth game of the season with 200 or more passing yards. McQuaide isaveraging 211.1 yards per game, which is 29th in the FCS.

Tarelton (12-1) had a first-round bye and is coming off a dominant 31-13 win over North Dakota in the second round last weekend.

Who is Tarleton State?

Some schools in the FCS playoffs are not the most recognizable.

Tarleton State is located in Stephensville, Texas, about a two-hour drive from Dallas.

The Texans are part of the United Athletic Conference. They were formerly in the Western Athletic Conference since 2021, before it merged with the Atlantic Sun Conference in 2022.

It became an FCS football program in 2020, when the program switched from Division II to Division I.

Tarleton State has made it to the FCS Playoff appearance in consecutive seasons, just five years after becoming a Division I program. Last season, the Texans won their first FCS playoff game against Drake, but fell to No. 4 South Dakota in the second round.

Limit the turnovers

Villanova had prided itself on winning the turnover battle, and it has done so consistently this season. Its five total turnovers are currently an FCS low.

McQuaide has thrown just two interceptions, and only one in FCS play, this season. He has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his last five starts, which include two FCS playoff wins.

Villanova has only lost three fumbles. Over the course of its 10-game win streak, Villanova has won the turnover battle by a total of 16-2.

Defense needs to be near perfect

Villanova’s defense has recently shut down efficient offensive teams. They held Lehigh to one touchdown and its second-lowest total offensive yards this season (339).

The Wildcats held Harvard to a season-low 213 total offensive yards two weeks ago.

Tarleton State is averaging an FCS-high 44.1 points. It closed out the regular season with a 61-0 blowout win against North Alabama and has scored 30 or more points in each win this season.

The Texans scored less than 30 points in their lone, 31-28, loss against then-ranked No. 24 Abilene Christian at home.

Villanova has held opponents to an average of eight points in its last three games.

Graduate linebacker Shane Hartzell leads the Wildcats’ defense by a wide margin, with 87 total tackles (50 solo). Hartzell scooped up his first fumble recovery of the season against Lehigh and recorded six total tackles (five solo). This season, Hartzell has a team-high eight sacks for a loss of 49 yards.

Villanova needs to run the football

Villanova has some of the best running back depth in the FCS. Even with standout David Avit missing the last four games, Ja’briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland have stepped up.

Mace and Ragland have rushed for career-high games during Avit’s absence due to a knee injury. Mace even broke Brian Westbrook’s 21-year-old single-game rushing record.

Tarelton currently allows 163.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 69th in the FCS.

Villanova has leaned on its rushing game all season. It averages 177.8 rushing yards per contest. Despite rushing for a season-low 27 rushing yards last weekend, Villanova has averaged 194.4 rushing yards over the last three. Ragland rushed for a career-high 152 rushing yards against Harvard two weeks ago, when Villanova finished with a season-high 48 carries.