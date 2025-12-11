College Football Playoff controversy, Villanova’s tough task in FCS quarterfinals, and more

What has happened since Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection show could begin to shape the future of the sport this year and beyond.

Miami and Notre Dame, both of whom were 10-2 and ranked 12th and 10th, respectively, ahead of conference championship weekend, were essentially vying for one spot in a 12-team playoff that was mostly set with the top eight teams seeing little movement.

Advertisement

After No. 9 Alabama lost to third ranked Georgia by three touchdowns, No. 11 Brigham Young lost by 27 to No. 4 Texas Tech, and No. 17 Virginia dropping the ACC title to Duke, the debate then shifted to if the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the field.

» READ MORE: Reports: Penn State not retaining Jim Knowles, who’ll join Tennessee as defensive coordinator

In the end, though, BYU dropped out of the top 12, Alabama remained at No. 9, and Miami jumped two spots to knock Notre Dame out of the playoff field, and creating a firestorm in the process with James Madison and Tulane getting the final two spots. The committee pointed to Miami’s head-to-head victory over Notre Dame in Week 1 of the college football season as the ultimate deciding factor.

In response to getting left out of the playoff field, the Irish decided to opt out of a potential bowl game matchup against BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl, instead choosing to end its season after missing out on the playoff.

The outrage is all too familiar. An undefeated Florida State team in 2023, ranked No. 4 in a then four-team playoff format, was similarly dropped out of its final rankings, because of star quarterback Jordan Travis’ injury, in favor of No. 8 Alabama, who defeated Georgia in the SEC title game that year.

That decision to leave the ACC champion out of the playoff has continued a negative trend for the CFP committee: Distrust. Distrust in the committee’s criteria. Distrust in what they value in playoff caliber teams vs. what they don’t. Distrust in how they measure resumes of each team. Distrust in measuring programs by a different set of standards.

To be clear, every conference should have a fair shot at winning the national championship. Tulane, who beat three Power Four schools, plays in the toughest Group of Six conference in the American, and its coach, Jon Sumrall, was hired to be Florida’s next head coach. James Madison, though it lost its lone game against a Power Four opponent, had Bob Chesney poached to be UCLA’s next head coach. Both Sumrall and Chesney are sticking with their teams through the playoffs.

Notre Dame’s decision to sit out of a bowl game could set a new precedent. With Name, Image, and Likeness reshaping college sports, more programs built specifically with playoff aspirations may do the same if their season doesn’t go to plan. The public perception of the playoff is fractured. Some even prefer the Bowl Championship Series era rather than a playoff that will eventually expand to 16 teams.

» READ MORE: Report: Temple makes offensive lineman Giakoby Hills among highest-paid Group of Six players

Keeping Notre Dame out of the playoff is fine, but don’t have the school ranked ahead of Miami for five weeks only to flip them on selection Sunday. What about keeping Alabama as No. 9 after losing by three touchdowns, but moving down BYU and Ohio State after their losses? The CFP committee has to figure out a better way to determine the best 25 teams every week. Because this current format is not working and has long term ramifications on the sport.

Villanova’s tall task

The star of Villanova’s two wins to open the FCS playoffs has been its defense, who allowed just seven points in each win, the lowest among the remaining eight teams. That defense will be put to the test on Saturday against No. 4 ranked Tarleton State (12-1), who has one of the best scoring offense in the FCS (44.1 points) and the No. 3 total offense (472.3 yards) led by Walter Payton award finalist Victor Gabalis, the team’s quarterback. They also have wins over an FBS school, Army, and are a perfect 7-0 at their home field in Stephenville, Texas, while averaging 41.8 points.

Tarleton State’s defense also ranks in the top 10 in scoring defense (18 points) and passing yards allowed (160.5 yards), but have one glaring weakness: defending the run. On the season, Tarleton ranks 69th in rushing defense, giving up 163.6 yards per game, which should offer the Wildcats an opportunity to control the game in that aspect.

Saturday’s quarterfinal game (noon, ESPN) will ultimately come down to Villanova’s defense holding Tarleton State’s offense in check. Harvard and Lehigh each ranked inside the top 25 in total offense, but the Wildcats shut both teams down. The only game Tarleton lost this season came against Abilene Christian, the only team to hold them to less than 30 points this season.

Villanova (11-2) will need big games from running backs Ja’briel Mace and Isaiah Ragland and the offensive line to clinch the program’s first semifinal appearance since 2010. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of UC Davis and Illinois State next on Saturday.

» READ MORE: How Mark Ferrante made Villanova into a regular playoff contender

Jackson earns an honor

Though Delaware State’s season came to an end with a loss to South Carolina State two weeks ago that determined the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference’s representative in the Celebration Bowl, head coach DeSean Jackson, the former Eagles wideout, earned some recognition after his debut season.

On Monday, Jackson was named the 2025 Boxtorow HBCU Coach of the Year for his efforts at Delaware State this season. The Hornets lead the FCS in rushing yards per game (291.2 yards), and Jackson led his team to a win over Michael Vick’s Norfolk State on Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field.

» READ MORE: How Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson are navigating the ‘culture shock’ of coaching at an HBCU

Game of the week

Army vs. Navy (3 p.m., CBS3)

For the 126th time, Army and Navy will meet on Saturday, with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on the line for the second straight year. Navy won last year’s matchup with a resounding 31-13 victory at the Commanders’ Northwest Stadium, and this year’s contest will be at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

Navy leads the series all-time with a 63-55-7 record, but Army has won seven of the last nine matchups overall. The Midshipmen, though, have the best player in quarterback Blake Horvath and the nation’s top rushing offense (298.4).