Top-ranked UConn routed Villanova, but there were still plenty of lessons to learn

No. 1 UConn continued to storm through the Big East — and women’s college basketball in general — with a 99-50 rout of Villanova on Thursday night in Storrs, Conn.

UConn brought the intensity on defense that has helped the defending national champions hold opponents to 51.7 points per game and maintain a 38.7 scoring margin. The Huskies (18-0, 9-0 Big East) took control early and repeatedly stifled Villanova possessions.

UConn limited Villanova to more than 20 points below its per-game average of 73.8 points and just 27.7% shooting from the field, including 25% from three.

Villanova (14-4, 7-2 Big East) remains in second in the conference. Freshman guard Kennedy Henry led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points and four rebounds.

Here’s what we learned from Villanova’s showdown with the nation’s top team:

UConn defense looks unbreakable

The Huskies were spearheaded by sophomore forward Sarah Strong, who recorded 24 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

The versatile Strong proved difficult to stop from the beginning and scored 15 of her points in the first half. Junior guard KK Arnold (13 points) facilitated UConn’s offense with a team-high seven assists.

Villanova made just three baskets in the first quarter, as UConn raced out to a 26-8 lead. The Huskies defense didn’t let up, forcing 26 turnovers, which they parlayed into 36 points.

UConn also benefited from a significant size advantage and won the rebound battle, 46-34. That advantage also paid off in the paint, where the Huskies scored 58 of their 99 points.

Henry, McCurry lead the way

UConn swarmed sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe, who’s Villanova’s scoring leader this season and the third-leading scorer in the Big East. Instead, Henry and junior forward Brynn McCurry (11 points, five rebounds, and three blocks) led the Wildcats in scoring.

The Huskies forced the Wildcats outside and allowed just one made basket in the paint in the first half and 12 points in the paint overall.

Instead, Villanova found looks from beyond the arc to create offensive momentum late in the second quarter. The Wildcats put together a 10-0 run over 1 minute, 26 seconds that was sparked by a three-pointer by senior guard Ryanne Allen to close the deficit to 38-23 with 2:58 left in the first half.

But that was the closest that Villanova would get. Bascoe was fouled with three seconds until halftime and left the court after making both foul shots. She played just five minutes in the second half and finished with eight points.

Villanova struggled to get around UConn’s press and shot just 2-for-16 from the field in the fourth quarter. By the final three minutes, UConn held a 40-point lead.

Up next

Villanova has a few days to recover from its battle at UConn, next hosting Butler on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN+) at Finneran Pavilion. The Bulldogs (8-10, 2-6 Big East) are 10th in the 12-team conference.