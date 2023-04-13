Villanova names Baker Dunleavy its new General Manager of Basketball

On Thursday, Villanova basketball announced the creation of a new position, but it welcomed back a familiar face to fill the role.

Former Villanova associate head coach Baker Dunleavy will be Villanova’s first-ever General Manager of Basketball, per release. Dunleavy, who left Villanova in 2017 to become the head coach at Quinnipiac, resigned as the Bobcats’ coach to take the position.

The general manager will support Villanova’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. In the position, Dunleavy will focus on “opportunities and education around Name, Image, and Likeness; the transfer portal; student-athlete brand-building and marketing; and advancing institutional fundraising in partnership with University Advancement.”

”The dramatic changes in college basketball over the past several years have brought new challenges and forced us to collectively think differently,” stated Villanova vice president and director of athletics Mark Jackson.

“I believe the creation of the GM role, particularly with Baker at the helm, positions Villanova well competitively for the future. It will allow Villanova to be even more forward-thinking and bring an innovative and seasoned perspective to the ever-evolving college basketball landscape.”

Dunleavy will report directly to Jackson in his new role. Several top programs have recently created similar positions. In June, Duke hired former Nike executive Rachel Baker as its men’s basketball general manager. Baker was seen as college basketball’s first “general manager,” but many programs, including DePaul and Howard, have positions with similar responsibilities.

“We’re in a new era of college basketball,” stated women’s basketball head coach Denise Dillon. “To bring someone in with Baker’s knowledge, experience, and connections to oversee this critical area is a huge plus for our program. It’s a proactive move that will allow us to continue to greatly enhance the student-athlete experience at Villanova.”

”This is such an important addition to our program,” added men’s basketball head coach Kyle Neptune. “The basketball world we live in now looks vastly different than it did even a few years ago. Baker has navigated that world as a head coach and this experience, coupled with longstanding ties to the NBA, will be an invaluable resource for our staff moving forward. I look forward to partnering with him in this new role.”

Dunleavy returns to Villanova after six years at Quinnipiac. Dunleavy went 86-93 in his tenure, including 20-12 in 2022-23. He became a Villanova assistant in 2010 and served as associate head coach on Villanova’s 2016 national championship-winning team under Jay Wright. Dunleavy graduated from Villanova’s School of Business in 2006 and played on the basketball team from 2003-06.

