Basketball is back at Villanova with Friday’s Hoops Mania. Here’s what we saw.

Basketball season has officially begun at Villanova, although the Wildcats do not play their first games until November.

Villanova brought Finneran Pavilion back to life with its Hoops Mania event on Friday night. The extravaganza has been a university tradition since 2005.

This year’s Hoops Mania marked an early start, even for Villanova — last year’s event was Oct. 21, 2023.

Friday’s event featured player introductions, performances by Villanova’s cheer and dance teams, a brief basketball showcase, and a surprise appearance.

New faces

Men’s head coach Kyle Neptune and women’s head coach Denise Dillon stepped onto the floor to introduce their 2024-25 rosters.

Both teams saw significant turnover, so the introductions included plenty of new faces as players filed onto the court to individual walkout songs.

The men’s team features four freshmen and five transfers. The women have three freshmen and four transfers.

The introductions culminated with two star veterans: sixth-year Eric Dixon and fifth-year Maddie Burke.

Legend takes the floor

Villanova called back to memories of its 2016 national championship and brought out alumnus Kris Jenkins for the Wildcats’ basketball showcase.

Jenkins is best known for hitting the buzzer-beater that gave Villanova the title over North Carolina. He remained close to his alma mater and joined the Villanova support staff to work in student-athlete development in 2020.

The Wildcats offered a preview of what they have in store with a three-point contest, which senior guard Jordan Longino and graduate transfer forward Lara Edmanson won. Next was a basketball skills relay race and a dunk contest.

After that, freshman forward Josiah Moseley highlighted the men’s scrimmage with a dunk as streamers rained down from the crowd.

Surprise guest

Students stormed the court for the highly anticipated final act.

Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna waded through the crowd of students, performing some of his biggest hits. .

The men’s squad will return to the Finn for its Blue/White Scrimmage on Oct. 8 and an exhibition against Robert Morris on Oct. 27. The Wildcats’ 2024-25 campaign begins Nov. 4 against Lafayette at home. The women host Wake Forest on Nov. 10 to open the season.

