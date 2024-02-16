Villanova avoids slip-up at Georgetown as Justin Moore sparks to life in the second half

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For Villanova, the mission in the Capital was simple: win a game of Georgetown roulette.

It was closer than Villanova would have liked, as a loss likely would have ended the Wildcats’ hopes of an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. But a flurry of first-half Brendan Hausen threes, a late TJ Bamba dagger, and a punctuating one-handed Eric Dixon dunk proved enough to earn the Wildcats a 70-54 victory.

The Wildcats improved to 14-11, 7-7 in the Big East, but more importantly, they have won three of their last four games. The Hoyas fell to 8-17, 1-13 in the Big East.

How it happened

Georgetown opened the game on a 5-0 run, creating its largest lead since Jan. 19 and capitalizing on a Villanova pattern of slow starts. Then came Hausen, reeling off four quick threes to give the Wildcats a 26-17 lead. The Wildcats were plus-15 in Hausen’s 13 first-half minutes.

However, the defense was the main show in the first half. Villanova held the Hoyas to 19 points, the fourth time this season the Wildcats prevented an opponent from scoring 20.

Both sides found more offense in the second. The Hoyas matched their first-half output in the first 7 minutes 22 seconds, while Villanova matched every shot. Veterans Justin Moore, Eric Dixon, and Tyler Burton only combined for two points in the first, but each opened the second half with a three.

The Hoyas cut Villanova’s lead to just four at one point, but the Wildcats found enough defense in the final minutes to maintain a double-digit lead and avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.

The Wildcats finished 11 of 31 on three-pointers (35.5%) and 25 of 55 (45.5%) from the field. Bamba, Hausen, Dixon, and Moore all finished in double figures.

Rough edges

Though the scoreline ended up being comfortable, there were concerns. Georgetown never truly threatened beyond its initial run and when it cut the deficit to four midway through the second, but the Wildcats did not dominate, as they had in recent contests against Seton Hall and Providence.

Villanova struggled on the defensive glass and gave up 11 offensive rebounds. The first-half offense, beyond Hausen and Bamba, was minimal. All that mattered was a win against a weak Georgetown side, but Villanova did not exactly put the Hoyas away.

Coming home

Moore has struggled this season, with his year derailed by a right knee injury suffered in December. What was meant to be a curtain call and a chance to be the guy on a contending Villanova team has become a season where Moore’s main contribution is not on offense, but defensively and on the boards.

Since returning on Jan. 10, Moore has scored in double figures in just one of Villanova’s previous nine games. With Moore scoreless at halftime, Friday night was trending the same way.

Instead, Moore found some life. Playing in his hometown (Moore is from nearby Fort Washington, M.D. and played at local powerhouse DeMatha), Moore managed 10 second =-half points, including two threes. He also attempted to dunk over a Georgetown defender, and while he was blocked, it showed a spark in his legs that hasn’t been there since his injury.

Up next

Villanova faces Butler (16-9, 7-7) at the Finneran Pavilion on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) in a near must-win bubble matchup.

The Wildcats avoided what would have been a disaster Friday, setting up plenty of opportunities to enhance their NCAA Tournament resumé to come.